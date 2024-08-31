Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,736,000 after buying an additional 2,744,213 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,162. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

