Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.