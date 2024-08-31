Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

L traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $83.54.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

