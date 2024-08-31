Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ORIX by 44.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 573.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORIX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,083. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IX

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.