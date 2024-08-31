Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

