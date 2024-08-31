Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $341.84. 2,004,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

