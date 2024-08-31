Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,263 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $29,884,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 599,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300,591 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 592,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 263,641 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.85. 891,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,111. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

