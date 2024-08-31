Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

FICO traded up $16.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,730.27. 119,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,818.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,623.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,398.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

