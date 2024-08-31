CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $277.28 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.13, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

