CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.94 and its 200-day moving average is $318.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

