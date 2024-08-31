CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSL Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. 19,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. CSL has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $109.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

