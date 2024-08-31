Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 3,340 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Manitex International worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,446. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

