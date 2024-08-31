CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

