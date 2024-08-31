CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,806,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 3,020,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $6.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.50.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
