Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Head to Head Contrast

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Mercari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -22.77% -14.73% -11.46% Mercari N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.18 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -0.85 Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dada Nexus and Mercari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mercari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dada Nexus and Mercari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 6 2 0 2.25 Mercari 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 207.73%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Mercari.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Mercari on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

