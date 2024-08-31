Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
DIFTY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 2,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $32.29.
