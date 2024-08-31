Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DIFTY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 2,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.