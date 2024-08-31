Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

