Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $269.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

