Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DQ. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $970.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,647,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

