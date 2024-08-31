David P. Meeker Sells 4,555 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) Director David P. Meeker sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,346.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,792.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRVI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

