Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,406,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 13,338,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,081.4 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

