Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,406,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 13,338,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,081.4 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.