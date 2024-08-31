Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sempra by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.7 %

SRE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 3,181,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,226. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.