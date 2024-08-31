Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $270,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,110,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

