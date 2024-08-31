Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 23,229,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

