Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

