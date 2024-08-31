Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) traded up 21.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.70. 27,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 3,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Daxor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.