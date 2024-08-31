Decred Price Tops $10.79 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Decred coin can now be bought for $10.79 or 0.00018298 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $175.82 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00076602 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007893 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,288,984 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

