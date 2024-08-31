Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCP Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 478.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

