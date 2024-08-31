Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $24-25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.60 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.55-8.05 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

DELL traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. 33,433,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,304. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

