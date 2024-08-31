Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.