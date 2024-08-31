Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,441. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

