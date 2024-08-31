Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. DMC Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in DMC Global by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.37. 164,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

