Develop North (LON:DVNO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Develop North Price Performance
DVNO opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.62. Develop North has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 93.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market cap of £19.48 million, a PE ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.16.
About Develop North
