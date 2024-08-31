Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.78. 5,832,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

