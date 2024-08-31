Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Diageo has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

