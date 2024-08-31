Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %
Diageo stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Diageo has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.
About Diageo
