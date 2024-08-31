Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,213,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 730,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,744. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

