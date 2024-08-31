Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Shares Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF comprises 2.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $54.04 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $54.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

