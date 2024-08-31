Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

