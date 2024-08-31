Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after buying an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $24,450,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

