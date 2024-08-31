Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Stake Cut by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter.

DFSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.32. 59,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

