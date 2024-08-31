Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $42,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 394,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,114. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

