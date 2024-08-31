Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,052,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,161,000 after acquiring an additional 708,862 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,806,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. 394,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.