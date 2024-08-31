Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,223. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

