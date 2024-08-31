Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

