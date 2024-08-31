Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Austin Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,972 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 504,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 381,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,132. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

