Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 83,425 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 381,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

