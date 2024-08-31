Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 20.5% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 315,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.