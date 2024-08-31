DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,205 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 0.8% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 3.00% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DEHP stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

