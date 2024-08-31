DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys 17 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $891.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $819.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

