DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $94.02 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $94,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.53 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

